Rasheed urges UJC to understand police compulsions

Mawar, Ihk

Awami Itihad Party (AIP) president and MLA Langate Er Rasheed on Monday appealed the United Jihad Council (UJC), a conglomerate of various militant organisations, to “understand the compulsions of one lakh jawans of J&K Police” and “keep in mind that they (police) cannot be isolated”.

As per a statement issued here, Rasheed was addressing a public gathering at the funeral ceremony of Abdul Karim Sheikh, a constable from J&K Police at Mawar, who was killed in an encounter between the militants and government forces.

Rasheed said although many cops of J&K Police lost their lives while supporting the “resistance movement”, dozens were terminated from services. “UJC should keep in mind that there is always a scope to facilitate in making local cops people-friendly,” he said.

“Kashmiris have to be like a nation if they want to end their sufferings. Majority of J&K Police force comprises of local youth, whose sentiments and aspirations are by no means different than rest of their nation. Every Kashmiri wants his political sentiments and aspirations to be addressed and the local cops also have same feelings towards the popular sentiment,” he said.

“No mother would ever wish to get coffin of her beloved one. Those officials paying tributes to soldiers and cops have every right to do so but must understand that it makes no difference to the families, wives, mothers, and kids of the deceased personnel as there can be no substitute to human lives.—KR