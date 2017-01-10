Rasheed talks K-resolution with Jammu scholars

Jammu

Awami Ittihad Party leader and legislator Sheikh Rasheed on Monday held deliberations with prominent citizens including a group of research scholars from the Jammu University. The interaction covered different issues including those related to governance, communal harmony and political scenario of the state.

In a statement, Rasheed said that Kashmiris were not seeking any solution to the dispute on communal lines but right to plebiscite is a universally accepted formula to resolve such disputes including that of Jammu & Kashmir. “Let people of Jammu understand the significance and urgency of resolution to Kashmir dispute.—KR