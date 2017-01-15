Rasheed led team visits Kot Bhalwal Jail

Calls for communal harmony

Kot Bhalwal

A six member team of AIP including party supremo and MLA Langate, Er. Rasheed, spokesman Inam-u-Nabi, Imtiyaz Alam and others Saturday visited Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu and had detailed deliberation with detunes.

As per a statement the delegation observed that the detunes are not being provided adequate medical facilities and face many other basic problems.

“The health of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Check Nutnussa Kupwara and Gh. Mohi-ud-din Pandith of Hamray has deteriorated due to improper treatment,” the statement said.

A statement said condemned the government for imprisoning a juvenile Sahil Ahmad Sheikh S/o Late Gh. Mohammad Sheikh R/o: Noor Bagh Pamposh Colony Srinagar in Kot Bhalwal.

The statement said, “It is shame for the Govt. that despite making tall claims not to send juveniles to jail, Sahil is feeling highly frustrated in Kotbilwal. Similarly lodging two elderly respectable citizens namely Molvi Ab. Qayoom and Saif-ud-din Bagwan hailing from Kishtawar is shameful act and deserves strong condemnation. A shining boy namely Rahamtullah from Doda who had qualified for Medical seat lies also unattended in the Kot Bhalwal Jail and thus his carrier stands ruined”.

Spokesman sought immediate release of prominent pro freedom activists including Mehrj-ud-din Tantray of Palhalan, Mushtaq Ahmad Hurra of Hamray, Mohammad Rafiq Ganaie of Srinagar, Ab. Ahad Para of Kupwara and Gh. Mohi-ud-din Pandith of Hamray.

Meanwhile, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed has demanded strong action against Kathua administration for failing to protect the life and property of Muslim community.

Engineer Rasheed addressing a gathering at Talab Khatyan in Jammu appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony. “We offer sincere cooperation to people of Jammu province for maintaining communal harmony and finding an everlasting solution to the political dispute,” he said.

He reiterated his demand for holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “We don’t seek so on communal lines but want promise made by India with people of Kashmir at the United Nations to be fulfilled.”

Addressing the gathering, renowned social activist, Hilal Ahmad Beig, urged the puppet administration to protect rights of Jammu Muslims.—KMS