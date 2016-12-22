Rasheed asks Mehbooba to break ties wtih BJP

Handwara

AIP supremo and MLA Langate, Er. Rasheed Wednesday termed granting domicile to west Pakistani refugees unacceptable and asked CM Mehbooba Mufti to break her ties with BJP and step down without “befooling” the people further.

Addressing a public gathering at Chek Sarmarg Handwara Rasheed said “the move to grant domicile to lacks of WP refugees is a calculated move to change the demography of the state. Govt. of India is doing exactly the same what Israelis did in Palestine.

The move is a desperate attempt to change the Muslim character of the state”.

He said all the nationalist forces, cutting across party lines and political affiliations need to read writing on the wall and fight the colonial designs of New Delhi, which is keen bent to change the statics at all levels in the disputed territory.

Rasheed accused CM Mehbooba Mufti of bulldozing the rights of majority community and breaking all the previous records of traitors since 1947.

He said “Mehbooba should stop justifying every notorious move of New Delhi and must understand that Kashmiris hold her directly responsible for all these notorious infiltrations in the identity and sovereignty of state. Let Mehbooba confess if granting domicile to WP refugees is one of the steps to fulfil her promise of resolving Kashmir dispute during her tenure”.—RK