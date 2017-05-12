Rasam-e-Qul of father of Chairman CDA held

Staff Reporter

Rasam-e-Qul of the father of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz held at his residence House # 04, Main Margalla Road, Sector F-6/3 on Thursday. Rasam-e-Qul was attended by Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and other political Parties, Federal Minister Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ministers for State Marriam Augrangzeb, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Senator Sirtaj Aziz, Senator Pervez Rashid, Ex. MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam, Sardar Khan Niazi, Parliamentary Secretary Raja Ikhlas, Rahat Qadusi, Zia Ullah Shah, Ex. Federal Minister Muhammad Ejaz Ul Haq, Zubair Hashmi, Ex. Speaker National Assembly Gohar Ayub Khan, Sheikh Akram Advocate, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, Ex. Nazam Rawalpindi Tariq Kiyani, Advisor Barrister Zafarullah and Ambassador of Kuwait in Pakistan, Chairman NAB Chaudhry Qamar Zaman, Members of National and Provincial Assemblies, Parliamentarians, Abdul Rauf, President Federation of Chamber of Commerce, office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, leaders of traders unions, Deputy Mayors of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, Chaudhry Rifat Javed, Azam Khan, MCI’s Union Council Chairman Sardar Mehtab Khan Advocate among other chairmen of different union councils, General Secretary CDA Mazdoor Union Ch Muhammad Yasin, Journalists, Board Members, officers and officials of CDA and MCI.

On this occasion, Quran Khawani was also held and prayers were offered for the departed soul. While offering condolence to Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz, people attending the Rasam-e-Qul prayed for late Sheikh Abdul Aziz and said that may he attain highest grade in Jannah and Almighty Allah give patience to aggrieved family.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz was died at age of 92. He was admitted in CDA Hospital on Monday where he died on Tuseday morning. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered on Wednesday at H-8 Graveyard. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz has thanked all friends for sharing the grief on this tough occasion. He also thanked for their participation in Rasam-e-Qul and Namaz-e-Janaza.