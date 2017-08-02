Rapid response police force reviews security measures

Staff Reporter

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rapid Response Force (RRF Sindh), Dr. Amin Yousufzai here on Tuesday reviewed measures adopted by police department for the security of Chinese nationals residing in different parts of the province.

The meeting alongwith other police officers was also attended by Consular Attache of China in Karachi, Dong Xue and representatives of Chinese companies, not related to CPEC as well as their sponsorers comprising members of local business communities.

DIG Yousufzai said presence of a sizable number of Chinese nationals associated with different Chinese business groups and companies besides those contributing to joint ventures in collaboration with private businesses of Pakistan demanded special measures for their safety.

Mentioning that these friends from China were other than those delivering in varied capacities for CPEC related projects, the RRF – Sindh chief said the standard operating procedure (SOP) has already been developed as integral part of security package for foreign guests.

This, he said is being streamlined for efficient implementation at each and every level.