Rapid growth of urbanization presses energy efficiency

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The rapid growth in urban population has increased the overall energy demand including lighting, which contributes to roughly 15 percent of the world’s energy consumption. Hence, there is an urgent need to create awareness about energy efficiency and its positive effects on the environment.

In this respect Philips Lighting a global leader in lighting, in Pakistan has initiated a sustainability program to create awareness about energy efficiency and climate change amongst schoolchildren.

Under this program, Philips Lighting Pakistan is conducting interactive workshops for schoolchildren across various age groups at the local schools.

The workshops include interactive and engaging sessions to help children understand topics such as climate change, sustainability and energy efficiency amongst others. As part of this initiative, Philips Lighting Pakistan has already conducted one workshop at the local school reaching more than 150 students.

“Philips Lighting Pakistan has a long history of commitment to the environment. We deploy our expertise and knowledge of lighting to give back to the communities in which we operate. We are delighted to collaborate with the local schools to create awareness about energy efficiency and environment sustainability amongst schoolchildren,” said Asad Jafar, CEO Philips Lighting Pakistan. “By harnessing clean energy, we can power more equitable social and economic development.

Now is a time for action. Through this unique initiative, we seek to educate children about the importance of being responsible towards the environment from an early age.”

The world’s energy demand is increasing significantly owing to the growth in population and increased urbanization. By 2050, two-thirds of the world population is expected to live in cities, where demand for lighting is greatest.

There will be an estimated 35 percent increase in the number of light points worldwide to cater to the increasing population. Therefore, lighting can greatly contribute to achieve energy savings.

The program is a local extension of Philips Lighting’s global sustainability program ‘Brighter Lives, Better World’ and reflects the company’s commitment to the universally agreed United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals for affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production as well as climate action. The company’s ambition is to create brighter lives with quality light that improves people’s wellbeing, safety and productivity.