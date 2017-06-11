In the election year the CM of KP is acting strangely and opposite to PTI’s last four years activities. For example, the CM and PTI created the first single Water and Waste Management Company, WSSP or Water Supply Sanitation Peshawar, which was created for Peshawar, to manage the services that were haphazardly performed by Peshawar Municipal Corporation, Town Municipal Administrations, Peshawar Development Authority or Town Committees in the past.

This was a brilliant move by the PTI and it had excellent results. The city of Peshawar witnessed amazing cleanliness. Employees could be seen, day or night, helping clean the city. Similarly, in previous government of ANP, the people of Peshawar had to rely on tankers for water, but after the setup of WSSP, the people of Peshawar did not face any water supply issues.

Now after four years of excellent work, the CM has suddenly transferred all WSSP responsibilities to Peshawar Development Authority (PDA). Initially created to develop the Hayatabad Township, this organization has been in the media for corruption and corrupt practices for many years. One major corruption method of PDA employees was to get assigned multiple projects, and get multiple salaries and vehicles, besides allotting expensive plots to themselves and embezzling street cleaner’s salaries has also been highlighted in the media.

That was the reason the PTI government had in the beginning asked PDA to start working on developing Regi Township in Peshawar, and stop management of Hayatabad Township as it was not in their mandate. But now all of the sudden besides getting the responsibilities of WSSP the Peshawar Rapid Bus Project has also been handed over to PDA. And like the past the PDA have announced high salaries and perks for themselves claiming that they will have to work over time and “deserve” it. Why cannot the CM and PTI allow WSSP to continue serving Peshawar? Why cannot they create a new company, with new jobs, for big projects like Peshawar Rapid Bus? Would that not be the logical and best decision for the people of Peshawar and KP?

ENGR SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

