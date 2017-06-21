Rao Tehsin in IHC to seek inquiry report

Dawn News Leaks

Zubair Qureshi

Former Principal Information Officer (PIO) Rao Tehsin Ali Khan has filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking directions by the court to the federal government to provide him with the Dawn Leaks Inquiry Report so that he may come to know the exact nature of the accusations leveled against him and could avail himself of the legal remedies. The petitioner said, very harsh action has been taken against him, which resulted in public humiliation, and his removal from the office of the of PIO, given the fact that he neither attended the meeting at Prime Minister Office nor the outcome of the meeting was conveyed to him. Through Barrister Wasim Sajjad he has cited Federation of Pakistan through Information Secretary, Interior Secretary and Military Secretary to the Prime Minister as respondents. He has maintained in the petition that he joined information group in 1982 and rose to assume grade 21 post of PIO. On October 6, 2016 a news report was published in Daily Dawn with the headline “Act against militants or face international isolation, civilians tell military”. The report was about a high level meeting held at Prime Minister Office in which civilian and military officials participated. As the report dealt with a sensitive issue an inquiry was conducted to fix the responsibility who leaked the information. An inquiry committee headed by Justice (Retd) Amir Raza called the petitioner and asked him about his role in this matter. Before the committee, the petitioner completely denied any role under as he neither attended the meeting was nor he informed about the outcome. In the light of the report prepared by the committee, Secretary to the Prime Minister on April 29, 2017 issued directions that “Rao Tehsin Ali Khan PIO of the Ministry of Information shall be proceeded under E&D rules 1973 on the charges based on findings in the report”. Later, Establishment Division issued a notification relieving the petitioner from his duties and he was asked to report to the Establishment Division.