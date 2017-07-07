Rao Tehseen’s case adjourned

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing of the case regarding disciplinary action against former principal information officer Rao Tehseen till August 9.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC picked up the plea of Rao Tehseen challenging action against him in news leak matter. However, the hearing was adjourned without any proceeding due to the shortage of time.

The counsel for the petitioner Waseem Sajjad also appeared before the court.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had stated in his plea that he was not shared the investigation report on news leak scandal. He prayed the court to declare any disciplinary action against him as null and void.—APP

Related