Rao Anwar reinstated as SSP Malir

Staff Reporter

karachi

Senior police official Rao Anwar was reinstated as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir on Friday, it has been learnt. A notification in this regard was issued by the office of Inspector General of Sindh Police. Rao Anwar was suspended after he raided Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan’s house without the permission of the Sindh Assembly speaker.

He had also moved the Sindh High Court to challenge his suspension. Anwar said in his petition that the raid was conducted in accordance with the law.