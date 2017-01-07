Rao Anwar reinstated as SSP Malir

Staff Reporter

Senior police official Rao Anwar was reinstated as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir on Friday, it has been learnt.

A notification in this regard was issued by the office of Inspector General of Sindh Police.

Rao Anwar was suspended after he raided Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan’s house without the permission of the Sindh Assembly speaker.

He had also moved the Sindh High Court to challenge his suspension. Anwar said in his petition that the raid was conducted in accordance with the law. He had pleaded to the high court to declare his suspension orders illegal.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had asked the Sindh inspector general to suspend Anwar for arresting Hasan without “taking the government into confidence”.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar, who was also present at the time of Hassan’s arrest, had alleged that Anwar refused to show arrest warrants before taking Izhar into custody.

Following his suspension orders, Anwar had clarified before the media that permission from the speaker of the Sindh Assembly was not needed before the arrest of any lawmaker.