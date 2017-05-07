Rangers unearth huge quantity of weapons

Karachi

Rangers conducted a raid in Musharraf Colony Baldia Town, Karachi, and discovered arms in large quantity hidden underground in a vacant plot by MQM London terrorist.

According to Rangers spokesperson the weapons include SMG, Two Double Rifle and 30-bore pistol along with four bullet-proof jackets.

Rangers spokesperson appealed to public to become helping hand for them in operation against terrorism and inform Rangers if found any kind of information regarding terrorists on Rangers helpline.

Rangers on Friday night also rounded up a kidnapper in Karachi and freed a man taken hostage by him and his accomplices, the paramilitary force said in a statement.—INP