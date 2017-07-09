Rangers term mobile shops ‘biggest facilitators’ of street crime

City Reporter

Pakistan Rangers Sindh have recommended that the authorities should register cases against street criminals under terror charges to eliminate this menace, officials said on Saturday.

Colonel Qaiser Khattak of the Rangers made these suggestions while giving a detailed briefing to an apex committee meeting about the street crimes.

Rangers spokesperson on Saturday said that the apex committee meeting was informed that the street crimes mostly take place at rush spots.

Street crimes mostly took place when the vehicles were at halt or time of dropping the passengers/people from the vehicles.

Col Khattak also informed the apex committee participants that the shopkeepers in mobile markets are the ‘biggest facilitators’ of the street criminals as such shopkeepers buy stolen or snatched cell phones.

There are 661 spots in the city where 2841 cameras have been installed out of them, 250 such cameras are not functioning properly, said the Rangers official. More street crimes take place in the areas which are not covered by CCTV cameras.