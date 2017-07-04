Rangers recover huge stockpile of weapons stored by MQM(L)

Staff Reporter

Paramilitary Rangers on Monday claimed to have recovered huge stockpile of weapons buried underground during a raid in Nazimabad area of the metropolis.

According to Rangers’ statement, the raid was carried out on an intelligence tip-off.

Acting swiftly, the paramilitary force searched a well in Nazimabad No. 3 area and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition including 86 locally manufactured bombs. According to the statement, the arms were hidden in the well at the depth of up to 50 feet.

A paramilitary spokesperson claimed that the ammunition belongs to militants of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) who allegedly hid the weapons on the directives of the party’s bigwigs.

No further details have been shared in the statement about the location of the well.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Rangers, during surprise raids in different parts of Karachi, arrested four persons. Including two from Lyari war gangs.

They wre, according to a Rangers press release, identified as Mohammd Umair and Xaheer Khan.

They are reportedly involved in a number of street crime incidents

In raids on super market, Rangers picked up Abdus Sattar alia “billi’and Naeem Noor.

They are allegedly involved in a number crimes.

The press release said that illegal arms and ammunition, and theft materials were recovered from their possession.

They will be handed over to police for fulfillment of legal formalities.