Rangers recover huge cache of arms from Lyari

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday recovered huge quantity of weapons of Uzair Baloch Group from Lyari.

According to a statement, the para military force on a tip off raided a vacant apartment in Photo-Lane, Lyari. The spokesman of Rangers informed that the arms recovered were said to be used for creating disturbance in metropolis.

The seized weapons included, 303 rifles with 2 magazines, four SMGs with 2 magazines, two G3 rifles, a 9MM pistol with 6 magazines, a 30 bore pistol with 3 magazines, a 22 bore rifle, a 32 bore pistol, one LMG, a 12 bore repeater with one magazine, two 30 bore Kalashnikov, 15 magazines of M4, one SMG drum, 65 magazines of G3-A3, 16832 different types of rounds, 301 different types of grenades, one LMG, two belts of LMG, eight MP4 butt, four jackets, two telescopes, a silencer and other weapons.