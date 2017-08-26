Rangers powers in Punjab extended for another 60 days

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab government on Friday extended the policing powers of the Rangers in the province for another 60 days, according to an Interior Ministry notification dated Aug 22.

The Rangers will continue to have policing and other powers for prevention of terrorism according to the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, for 60 days starting Aug 21, the notification said.

The decision to deploy Rangers in Punjab came in the aftermath of a suicide attack at Charing Cross on Lahore’s Mall Road on Feb 13, which claimed the lives of 14, including police officials.