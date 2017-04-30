Rangers powers should not be made controversial every 3 months: Nisar

Karachi was held hostage by ‘one man’ a few years ago

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday lauded the Pakistan Rangers for their efforts in securing the country’s borders and exhibiting responsibility and bravery in internal security matters.

Addressing a passing out parade of Sachal Rangers at the Rangers Training Centre here, Nisar said the issue of securing Karachi should not be “politicised”.

“Rangers’ powers should not be made controversial every three months,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Sindh government’s reluctance to extend the paramilitary force’s term.

“I hope the process of creating barriers regarding Rangers’ powers every three months will stop now.”

The minister said Rangers do not function for the benefit of any political party or vested interests and should be “facilitated” in bringing peace to Karachi.

He said the Rangers were assigned the “extremely difficult task” of securing Karachi three-and-a-half-years ago but the paramilitary force had created an example of valour and service despite all odds during this period.

Nisar said Rangers had conducted 9,500 operations in the metropolis this period. A total of 7,500 militants and criminals were handed over to the police and large amounts of explosives and weapons were seized.

“The whole country is grateful to you… for bringing peace to the country’s largest city,” he told Rangers personnel. He said budget allocated for Rangers had been increased from Rs7 billion to Rs12bn under his watch.

He said peace in the entire country will be established if there is peace in Karachi. Nisar said Karachi was held hostage by “one man” a few years ago.

“When he would say set [it] ablaze, fire would be started… when he would say shut down the city, the city would be shut down… today it is not the same.

“Today, you have forced these thiefs, extortionists and terrorists into fleeing,” he told the audience.

Seven hundred and eighty-two Jawans have passed out after completing their training course.

“We should not forget 33 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for restoring peace,” the interior minister said. “Whole Pakistan respects Rangers’ efforts for restoring peace in Karachi,” He added.

The Interior minister also extoled performance of police and intelligence agencies, and said they must bring Karachi’s operation to its logical end. He continued that our forces are facing foreign threats.