Rangers nab four target killers

Staff Reporter

Rangers conducted a targeted operation in Karachi on Thursday night and arrested at least four target killers.

According to details, Rangers carried out the targeted operation at Jahangir Road in Karachi and arrested four target killers belonging to the militant wing of MQM (London).

Rangers sources informed that the arrested target killers were involved in several cases of murder and attempted murder. They further said that the arrested accused were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.