Rangers in Punjab

Ibrar Hussain

Lahore

At last, the Rangers have been deployed in Punjab and given special powers to raid dens of anti-State and anti-people terrorists and their facilitators and arrest them.

This welcome decision was long awaited and opposition leaders including PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML (QA) central leader Ch Parvez Elahi have been demanding that Rangers be deployed in Punjab to carry out Karachi-like operation all over the province without any discrimination with full powers in view of sudden flare of terrorist activities and deteriorating law and order situation contrary to all tall claims by the provincial government in this respect. According to the reports in the media, Rangers have been given special powers for anti-terrorist operation only for 60 days and that too only in 21 districts of the province including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Attock. Country’s biggest province Punjab has 36 districts and quite surprisingly the Rangers have been deployed only in 21 districts which is least commendable. The reports did not mention in full details which are 21 districts where the Rangers have been deployed for limited period of 60 days and which are the remaining 15 districts in where supposedly sacred cows live and reside and the Rangers not authorized to carry out their anti-terrorism activities.

This means that during search and combing operation in 21 districts, the terrorists, their facilitators as well as hardened criminals will easily escape and flee to the other 15 districts which are not covered in the operation and obviously continue their anti-State and anti-people activities from safe havens there.

The Rangers should be given special powers for carrying out their task throughout the province with full force to ensure desired objectives are duly achieved and terrorists, their facilitators and hardened criminals are raided, arrested and punished for killing innocent people including men, women and children. Needless to say that such elements are not just restricted to 21 districts but all over 36 districts of Punjab. If at all much awaited and demanded Rangers operation has been started now, in the wake of spate of terrorist attacks, then not why not all over the province?