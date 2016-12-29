Rangers held 446 ‘target killers’ in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Rangers apprehended a total of 446 ‘target killers’ in 2016, mostly belonging to the ‘militant wings’ of different political groups, according to a report issued Thursday by the paramilitary force.

According to the report, which is focused on the ongoing Karachi operation, Sindh Rangers conducted 1,992 operations across the city over the year through which more than 2,847 suspected criminals were taken into custody.

A break-up of the numbers shows that of the 446 target killers arrested by the Rangers, 348 belonged to various political groups, 87 had links to Lyari gangs, while 11 were affiliated with different sectarian groups.

The report said 26 criminals involved in kidnapping for ransom were also apprehended, and 13 of their abductees were safely brought back.