Rangers get policing powers in Punjab

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A meeting headed by Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday approved the deployment of Rangers in Punjab for 60 days.

National Security Advisor Nasir Janjua and Secretary Interior Arif Khan were part of the meeting that passed the decision Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Hayat, Home Secretary Major (Rtd.) Suleman Azam, IG Punjab Mustaq Sukhera and other officials were also in attendance. Under their temporary new powers, Rangers will be allowed to carry out operations in case of emergency. The raids will be carried out on the basis of intelligence reports. The request for deployment of Rangers in Punjab was made after a series of back-to-back explosions across the country including one in Lahore on February 13, in which 14 people including policemen were killed.