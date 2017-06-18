Rangers foil major terror attempt, four arrested

Paramilitary Rangers have arrested four most wanted men suspected of planning an attack on Youm-e-Ali (R.A) procession in Karachi today (Saturday). The raid was conducted on a tipoff from intelligence agencies in Orangi Town area of Karachi. Rangers spokesperson said the suspects belong to banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi group. A suicide jacket, 15 kilograms of explosives, eighteen hand grenades, two Klashnikov and and other weapons were recovered from their possession. The spokesperson said the suspects had made all preparations to carry out a suicide attack during the Youm-e-Ali procession in Karachi. Over 5,570 police personnel and officers have been deployed across the port city to protect the participants of the processions and Majalis on Youm-e-Ali. The Sindh government on Thursday issued notifications banning pillion riding for motorcycles and scooters and the use of ‘heli-cams’ for media coverage on the occasion. Police officials said it was feared that terrorists might try some terror bids during the Youn-e-Ali procession as they were certain that certain moles of banned LeJ were present in the city who managed to get to hard core terrorists from Karachi Central Jail two days back.—INP

Related