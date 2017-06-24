Ranger’s check security in various shopping malls

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on late Thursday conducted security checks in various shopping malls in Karachi’s Clifton vicinity. The paramilitary force, in measures to ensure tight security arrangements in the city ahead of Eid-ul-Fitar, used its bomb disposal unit and canines to search individual shops in malls. Security forces remained on high alert, as the Rangers patrolled bazaars in Clifton and conducted snap-checking near Two Swords, Third Avenue in Clifton. The police detained two suspects and seized weapons from their possession during an operation in the city’s Gabol Town vicinity.

The arrested suspects include a street criminal and a fugitive, the police said.

Three suspects were apprehended from Karachi’s Kharadar area during a police patrol late Thursday.

“We have confiscated weapons, a motorcycle, and contraband found in the arrested individuals’ possession,” a police spokesperson said. “A case has been registered against the suspects who were involved in various instances of street crime.”

In a separate police operation in Karachi’s Malir Al-Falah, a street criminal was detained. The authorities confiscated weapons, cash, and phones found in his possession.