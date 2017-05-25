Rangers arrest two suspects in search operation

City Reporter

Two suspects were arrested by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh during a search operation in Scout Colony here on Wednesday. Over 50 personnel of Sindh Rangers took part in the search operation and arrested the suspects who were affiliated with a banned outfit, said a statement.

According to the Rangers sources, further interrogation is underway from the suspects. Meanwhile, nine accused were arrested by the police during an operation in Shah Faisal Colony no 3, 4 and 5 and recovered weapons, and allegedly stolen motorcycles from their possession, said SP Shah Faisal Hassan Sardar Niazi.

The city police arrested an alleged street criminal identified as Muhammad Hussain in a raid at Karachi’s industrial area and seized weapons from him.

Another accused namely Saeed was arrested from Jackson Keamari and an unlicenced pistol was recovered from him. Police has registered a case against the suspect.

Gulbahar police arrested two suspected drug peddlers from Haji Mureed Goth and Firdous Colony. Weapons and contraband were seized from them.