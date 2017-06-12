Rangers arrest imposters who used car with fake army number plate

Staff Reporter

Sindh Rangers have arrested a gang of fraudsters who were using “fake connections” with Pakistan Army officers to exert influence in Karachi, a press release issued by the paramilitary force said. Rangers personnel stopped a ‘suspicious-looking car’ during snap-checking near Safoora Chowrangi. The car was bearing a fake Pakistan Army number plate, the statement said. The suspects’ vehicle was being escorted by two guards of a private security company who were riding a motorcycle. During initial investigation, two men travelling in the car — identified as Rehan Ali and Syed Rizwan Ali — confessed to using their influence on the basis of fake connections with army officers and a counterfeit number plate, the press release said. It emerged that the two men riding the motorbike, Mohammad Zahid and Ghaffar, had obtained uniforms on rent from a private security company for this purpose.