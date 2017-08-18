Rang Mahal paints opening — a long term partnership with Dulux

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Rang Mahal Paints, Lahore, opened its flagship store today in partnership with the brand Dulux. It offers customers an opportunity to benefit from Dulux’s complete product and colour range – all under one roof.

Speaking at the launch, Jehanzeb Khan, CEO AkzoNobel Pakistan said, “Our aim is to delight our potential and existing customer base with quality products and be able to come at a level where we can understand and cater to their needs so as to become a significant part of their daily lives.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Mr.Saad M. Rashid, AkzoNobel Pakistan’s Business Manager for Decorative Paints, said that, “Customers are our utmost priority, therefore, with the help of our innovative products; we aim at adding value and convenience through innovation to their overall experience, thus enhancing their lifestyle.”

At the opening, Dr. Saleem Mughal, proprietor of Rang Mahal said, “The outlet is visually appealing and offers convenience. Besides, the quality of products offered, friendly customer service personnel on ground at the outlet would make customers’ shopping experience a delight.”