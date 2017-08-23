Random voices

Defence is the right of every institution says the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab, directed the party leaders to refrain from attacking the institutions. They should not issue insinuating statements. PM S K Abbasi said, there is no confrontation with institutions. Elections will be held in June 2018. People will make decision. The elected government is the establishment.

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani issues vitriolic statements from time to time regarding various issues that affect the polity of Pakistan. He said that institutions are not ready to tolerate each other. Today’s Society has left Mohenjo-Daro behind. There is no respect for each other. Politicians are grappling over issues fighting for attention and point scoring.

I think we need to inculcate the culture of tolerance. All of us must work on promoting tolerance in the society. Shahbaz Sharif has broken his silence to save the PML-N party. It is not in the best interest of the party and the country to attack institutions. We must avoid every kind of confrontation with the institutions/among the institutions.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

