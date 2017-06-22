Ranbir says he is over relationship he had with Katrina

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are all set to entice their fans with their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos.

The film has been in news ever since it has been announced. There were rumours that Katrina and Ranbir had to re-shoot the film and the budget of the film went overboard.

In an interview with a leading TV channel, Ranbir Kapoor clarified and said most of the rumours were untrue, reported Pinkvilla. Were those rumours affecting him, Katrina or director Anurag Basu? To which he said, “It was initially and then we were just continuing with our work. To be honest, Anurag and I are producing the film – it’s our time and money. It’s not as if we are taking an advantage of any third person. If someone’s to lose, it will be us – money, time and reputation.”

He added, “We were aware of it and we were just trying to make the film he was trying to. You know there were rumours that we re-shot and we didn’t do it. There were rumours that budget went too high, well, honest Disney has been very gracious and good to us. There were rumours that me and Katrina refused to shoot. This film is as important to Katrina as it’s to me. It’s about our careers and we have attached ourselves to this film. So everything was not true.”

Further into the interview, he was asked that people were speculating about the conjecture between him and Katrina. How about him handling all of it, he said, “See whatever I felt at that time when all of it was written, I am over it and I don’t want to bring that negativity back in life. It’s fine as we are actors and it’s part of show business. People want to know about yourself and I don’t care what’s written.”

Then, he was asked about Katrina’s recent statement of not working with him ever again. Clarifying that statement of hers, he said, “The way I handled it was that I called her and said what the hell you are saying and how can you lose on such a great creative partner. She said it didn’t say it. It was like a joke and we keep on pulling each other’s legs. She is not somebody who would talk like that. It’s not her language. We have been lucky together in terms of creative partnership. She lets me shine and she is not selfish.”

