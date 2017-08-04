Ranbir Kapoor’s latest look for Sanjay Dutt biopic will stun you!

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor is in the works and it looks oh-so very exciting!

It was reported that the Tamasha star will be essaying six looks from the Munna Bhai star’s life.

Previously, Ranbir stunned everyone with his epic transformation for the biopic, and now the actor has yet again shocked us with another picture!

Taken during the training session for the role in Sanjay Dutt biopic, the young star is seen flaunting his bulging biceps much like how Sanjay had.

Ranbir to recreate ‘Khalnayak hoon mae’ in Sanjay Dutt biopic

Gym trainer Kunal Gir, who has been training the Jagga Jasoos star, shared the picture on Instagram, praising the actor’s commitment.

“Forgot about this pic. One from the NY trip. This was taken hours after we landed in Ny from the 16hr flight. We got a mini breakfast and headed straight to gym. When it comes to commitment RK is second to none. Double tap and share if you want me to send you RKs shoulder workout,” he captioned it.