Rana Tanveer reiterates commitment against terrorism

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Wednesday, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to combat terrorism, extremism and militancy and said that sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan and its armed forces remain unparalleled.

In a meeting with Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Gola, he said that our priority was relief and rehabilitation of the people of affected areas and reconstruction of such areas. In the welcome words he appreciated the ambassador for his efforts to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Minister stressed to identify areas of mutual interest so that both countries may move ahead. He expressed his satisfaction that two countries have very warm and strong relations which are growing stronger with each passing moment.

Both sides agreed that there is a great potential for joint collaboration and mutual cooperation in Defence Production, which may be explored. Minister thanked the dignitary profusely for his visit and expressed best wishes for the Romanian Nation.

Romanian Ambassador said that Pakistan is extremely important country with a rich culture, working democracy, vibrant economy and hospitality. He showed his ambitions to work hard in order to improve relations between Pakistan and Romania.