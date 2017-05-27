Ramzan security plan reviewed

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP – Sindh) AD Khowaja chaired a meeting here Friday to review province-wide contingency plan prepared for the holy month of Ramzan.

Addressing DIGs of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur via video-conferencing the Sindh police chief said a crackdown must be immediately initiated against criminals declared absconders while a performa carrying all relevant details about them be duly shared among divisional police.

This, he said was important to apprehend the criminals involved in criminal and anti-social activities and could be potential threat during the holy month.

Extensively reviewing security as well as traffic management plans for across the province, he said pragmatic approach must be adopted for stringent implementation of the plans, considered to be fool proof.