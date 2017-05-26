Ramzan a month of self disciplining: First Lady

Staff Reporter

First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said Ramzan is a month of self disciplining in a particular way so as to earn the blessings of Allah Almighty.

Addressing the girl students of Islamabad Model School here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, she said the holy month focused on living according to the injunctions of Allah Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

The First Lady emphasized that everyone should adopt a conduct with objectives of easing the sufferings of humanity. She urged upon the students to make special arrangements for offering prayers and recitations of Holy Quran during Ramzan.

“It is imperative that we stay away from lies, backbiting and hypocrisy and become a source of well-being for the mankind as this is the real objective behind offering prayers in Ramzan,” she said.

Begum Mehmooda cited references from Quranic verses and sayings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and also answered the questions of students.