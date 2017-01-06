Ramesh proposes formation of Special Task Force for protection of non-Muslims

Staff Reporter

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, while strongly condemning the brutal assassination of local Hindu trader Kumar in broad day light in Quetta, has said that from the day of creation of Pakistan, Hindu business community is playing pivotal role in strengthening the national economy.

Dr Ramesh while talking to the media persons outside the Parliament House expressed condolence to the family of late businessman and said that such panic incidents are occurring in our society due to extremist ideologies. He said that Father of Nation Quaid e Azam himself assured religious freedom for followers of all religions.

Dr Ramesh Kumar was of the view that that as a result of the Operation Zarb e Azb, terrorism has been eradicated to much extent but still some anarchic elements with intention of proving their presence are targeting the peace-loving and harmless Hindu community.

Dr Ramesh Kumar also appealed to all political and civil society organizations to discourage the usage of word minority as it reflects the narrow mind set of societies.

Dr Ramesh Kumar on the occasion also once again demanded for the formation of special task force for the protection of Non-Muslims to make Pakistan a peaceful place for all. Dr Ramesh Kumar also requested Qila Abdullah Deputy Commisioner Qaiser Khan and provincial Government to investigate the case on priority basis and take strict action against the culprits.