Rambling thoughts

Feed Back

Zaheer Bhatti

THE US Dollar has just hit its record high, of one to 109 Pakistani rupees in Pakistan which in layman’s terms further diminishes the common man’s buying power, but the country’s fiscal wizards continue to provide figures of financial stability in the country. For the rulers it is business as usual as they take out ‘paid content’ advertisements over the electronic media recounting the accomplishments during their Rule rather than let their feats of development speak for themselves; a new trend of late, which has gone one up on the infamous Altaf Gauhar’s media hype over the decade of reforms which brought down Ayub Khan and reduced to naught whatever good he actually did for the country. But one reckons that you learn not from other’s mistakes but perhaps from your own, and PML(N) not chastened by its own deliverance to the electorate would most likely await another personal experience.

With the US increasingly pressuring Pakistan to quell terrorism it perceives as emanating from its soil which it has caused and spread itself, Pakistan has not only failed to pursue an aggressive Foreign Policy to bring home to its allies that there were no longer any terrorists operating from the Pakistani soil having been flushed out by Operation Zarb-e-Azb at the cost of precious lives of men in uniform, and that India, the new-found US partner in league with its installed puppets in Afghanistan were the actual perpetrators of instability in the region. Pointing their accusing fingers towards Pakistan on self-staged events was part of a premeditated Zionist Plan with the US willingly prepared to be milked by Pakistan’s enemies so as to allow them divert from their own espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan. The reality in the words of Narendar Modi and his Government openly avowing to isolate Pakistan and turn it barren, ought to have been taken note of by the US and the world at large.

The civilian dispensation in Pakistan on its part has also failed to carry out its national action plan templates to bring lasting peace so direly needed realize the National dream of an economically stable Pakistan and to frustrate the enemy designs. The Rulers so far appear not to see beyond their nose and are instead busy in self-aggrandizement rather than plugging the loopholes in concert with its valiant Armed Forces thus far merely used as their personal shield rather than for the safeguard of the country’s ideological and geographic frontiers.

With customary jubilation over the comprehensive PML(N) victory in mayoral elections in Punjab and its often maligned provincial leadership waving victory signs to directionless and emotionally exploited poor party workers, they do not appear to be pushed to thwart the imperial agenda of making Pakistan its next war theatre after Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. One sees instead, convergence among the forces of status quo with Asif Ali Zardari’s much publicized welcome return to Pakistan after 18 months of absence marred by clashes between pro-Benazir and pro-Zardari factions of People’s Party.

Zardari’s reception amid a couple of thousand jialas at the old Terminal in Karachi and a rather insipid brief address behind a bullet and bomb-proof screen being a far cry compared to Benazir’s return to Pakistan, many questioned the logic of his prodigal son staying back in Dubai rather than accompany the father. With his Party practically reduced to Sindh, he laboured to bring up the Kashmir issue while attempting to take credit for being the Architect of CPEC as do the Sharifs, whereas it actually lies with the Chinese. Rather than make the best of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in total National unison both the PPP and PML(N) as on other National issues were vainly trying to take the credit for a project which can only be termed as a God-sent opportunity initiated by the People’s Republic Of China as a Part of its one Road one belt Project in the entire region, while Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf and the ANP were hell-bent on smelling foul in the project.

Interestingly, as Zardari seemingly returned personally relieved after the departure of his perceived tormentor while Nawaz Sharif welcomed him back, concurrent raids by the Rangers on a terror financing tip-off over Omni Offices of Anwer Majeed known as one of key Zardari front men recovering Arms, ammunition and documents, and arrest of some individuals signify that his woes despite his eulogy of the Armed Forces, were far from over.

It happens on the day Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party the new challenger for the PPP and MQM alike in Sindh staged its power show in Hyderabad, with Zardari’s other alleged money-trail handlers Dr. Asim and Model girl Ayaan Ali caught red-handed attempting to smuggle millions of Dollars still making news and the criminals who ought to be serving terms made into heroes by the mindless Electronic Media. Likewise, Pervez Musharraf who bartered away Pakistan’s sovereignty, and his so-called National Accountability Bureau continuing to bail out the proclaimed corrupt under its (in-)famous Plea Bargain which amounted to legitimizing and encouraging more corruption, one is at a loss as to why instead of making him accountable, Musharraf was being rewarded with space over the National media.

With this country scenario, one is reminded of a discourse in the sixties over Pakistan’s future between the late Faiz Ahmed Faiz and a couple of his friends during which while one predicted that it would face a revolution and the other pointed to its dismemberment, Faiz sahib in his usual serene unassuming manner retorted that he foresaw an even worse scenario, which was that it would carry on the way it was. How prophetic was Faiz one wonders!

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

Email: zaheerbhatti1@gmail.com