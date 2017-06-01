Ramazan religious restrictions on Mirwaiz condemned

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Secretary General of Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has condemned the recently imposed Ramazan religious restrictions imposed by Indian government on Kashmiris spiritual leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooque, saying it exposes the so-called Indian democracy.

In a statement here Wednesday the Secretary General reminded that on the other hand veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani is under house arrest for past 13 years. This is sheer cruelty.

He said that generally the life conditions in Indian held Kashmir are curbed by the imposed Indian military and para-military and other informal forces.

Youth are being tortured to disable them to continue their peaceful self-determination struggle allowed to the Kashmiris by the UN Kashmir resolutions.

He asked the AJK governent to mount protest against the latest restrictions imposed on Mirwaiz Umar Farooque, Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Secretary General Kashmir Peace Institute appealed to the Secretary General of the UNO Mr Antonio Duterres to intervene and save lives of Kashmiris ringed by over 800,000 Indian forces today.