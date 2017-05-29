Ramazan price hike

While extending heartiest felicitations to fellow faithfuls on the beginning of holy month of Ramazan, this is also to say greetings to all that super Ramzan price hike of fruits and other essential food articles. In our beloved Islamic Republic of Pakistan, prices of essential articles “traditionally” go up on occasions like holy month of fasting, Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha essentially not going downwards afterwards in any case.

In just last two days, prices of all fruits, which are consumed more at the time of Iftari during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, have gone up by at least Rs 50 per kilo/dozen and still showing upward trend as there is absolutely no check and control on prices.

Market Committee Lahore officials just come on their motor bikes, throw away price lists of fruits at the vendors (rehri wallahs) and go away, they ever come back to check whether the fruits are being sold at the fixed prices or not. Vendors told their customers, who have to buy per force costly fruit, that fruit prices have gone up in the market and as such how they can sell at low price.

As holy month of fasting has set in, Ramazan bazaars already set up by the district administration on the direction of the provincial government, untiring and energetic Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will obviously be paying surprise visits to these bazars every now and then to check whether the people are getting good quality fruits at fixed prices or not.

The worthy Chief Minister is also requested to make such arrangements that weighing apparatus at the shops and rehris is also checked quite frequently to ensure the customers get full quantity of food items for which they are paying and not less then that as there are occasional complaints of less weight of food articles which are sold in bulk of five kilos in Sunday Bazars and elsewhere. In the firs place, the customers pay higher prices for fruit and other essential articles during holy month of fasting and then they get lesser quality of these articles as well.

M Z RIFFAT,

Lahore.

Related