Ramazan package to provide relief to masses: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has said that historic Ramadan package of over Rs.9 billion will be given to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

For the provision of flour at the low rates, a subsidy of Rs. 8.78 billion will be given under which 10 kg bag of flour will be available at Rs.250 with subsidy of Rs.125 and 20 kg bag will be available at Rs.500 with subsidy of Rs.250.

He said that more than 318 Ramadan Bazaars have been set up across the province while model bazaars set up at various places will also work as Ramadan bazaars. He said that agriculture fair price shops have also been set up at all Ramadan bazaars where Rs.20 per kg subsidy has been given at gram pulse, gram flour (basin), dates, apples and bananas, while ghee, cooking oil, chicken, eggs and sugar will also be available at low prices than market.

He said more than 2,000 Madni Dastarkhawans have been set up all over the province where free Iftaar and Sehar meals will be served. He directed the authorities to ensure that rates of all food items at Ramadan Bazaars and open market are displayed at prominent places and digital price boards should also be installed.

The Chief Minister said that edible items of good quality should be available abundantly and benefits of Ramadan package should reach the public at any cost.

He said foolproof security arrangements should be made at all Ramadan Bazaars while Provincial Ministers and Secretaries will visit Ramadan Bazaars to check price and quality of foodstuff while the cabinet committee on price control will monitor prices of foodstuff on daily basis. He said indiscriminate crackdown should be launched against profiteers and hoarders.