Ramazan & Eid in IOK

Reema Shaukat

NEITHER was the holy month of Ramazan peaceful in Indian Occupied Kashmir nor was the Eid-ul-Fitr. Kashmir’s grand mosque, popularly known as Jamia Masjid, was sealed by Indian Army and Muslims were not allowed to offer prayers inside it on the first day of the fasting month. Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a senior leader of the Hizbul Mujahideen was shot fatally on May 27, 2017 in a gun battle with Indian troops in his hometown of Tral. As a successor of Burhan Wani, a young Kashmiri leader who was killed by Indian forces on July 08, 2016, death of Sabzar brought another uprising in Kashmir. His death sparked widespread protests and clashes in parts of Kashmir.

On May 28, the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, authorities imposed curfew in IOK. Still, thousands managed to assemble in Tral to attend Bhat’s burial, shouting anti-India and pro-independence slogans. The lockdown in the mainly Muslim region crippled life across most of Kashmir. Last year, nearly 100 protesters were killed after Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani was killed, triggering months of anti-India protests. Ramadan which holds a spiritual significance for Muslims around the world but this year’s Ramazan is considered as one of the bloodiest month in terms of number of deaths and the gruesomeness of the incidents in IOK.

Soon after news of Bhat’s killing spread, locals, especially young people, from several parts of Kashmir took to streets and held demonstrations. The curfew left normal life crippled and shops were shut and public transport was cancelled. Phone and internet services were stopped and educational institutions across the valley were closed since the killing till date. Such actions by Indian authorities and particularly the imposition of curfew during Ramadan is a reflection of their vindictive mind-set. Instead of containing the protests, on the very first day of Ramadan, what could be more unfortunate than barring people from praying in the mosques?

The whole month of Ramadan was spent under Indian aggression on poor Kashmiris and so was Eid-ul-Fitr. Instead of sharing happiness and joys of Eid after Ramadan Indian troops exchanged shelling and firing. Pro freedom and Pro Burhan Wani slogans were raised during a procession after the conclusion of Eid prayers in Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of people after offering Eid prayers at historical parade ground marched from Chowgan ground to shrine of Sufi saint Shah Muhammad Fareed-ud- din Baghdadi and chanted slogans against Indian occupation and ruthless killings in IOK. According to media reports over a dozen protestors were injured in clashes with Indian forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir Baramulla district.

Reports said that clashes erupted after forces resorted to teargas shelling and pellet firing across scores of protestors tried to march towards main chowk from Eidgah and heavy stone pelting was also reported in Pulwama. Civil society representatives in Kashmir have mentioned in their accounts that with the increase in civilian killings in IOK, it seems the wish of the army chief and sections of electronic media is being fulfilled referring to a statement by army chief General Bipin Rawat who said protesters in Kashmir will be dealt unsympathetically.

Jammu and Kashmir has suffered violence for the last 30 years. An estimated 100,000 people have died, including civilians, militants and army personnel, after groups began an armed struggle for freedom from Indian rule. The state is under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act that grants authority to the military to use lethal force in dealing with suspects, to arrest without warrant and detain suspects indefinitely without charge. Many civilians have been killed as they try to stop police and troops from arresting innocent Kashmiris. Kashmiri leaders were put under house arrest during Ramadan so that they cannot give Eid sermon to people. Because of upcoming Burhan Wani death anniversary India already has deployed about 2,000 extra troops in Kashmir. Pakistan has always supported just struggle of Kashmiris and Foreign Office in a statement against atrocities in IOK said that the people and government of Pakistan have rendered immense sacrifices in both blood and treasure to end this scourge, which has been acknowledged by the international community. 70-year-old indigenous struggle of Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir remained legitimate, and the designation of individuals supporting the Kashmiri right to self-determination as terrorists was completely unjustified.

The FO spokesperson said the gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in IOK that have been recorded and reported by independent human rights bodies was a reality. “Over the past one year the world has witnessed an intensification of the brutal policies of repression being pursued by the Indian occupation forces.

This includes the full or partial blinding of over a thousand innocent Kashmiris through the use of pellet guns, rape as an instrument of state policy, extrajudicial executions, use of human shields by Indian occupation forces, arbitrary arrests, undocumented disappearances, humiliation of Kashmiris on a daily basis, the blowing up of their homes and the denial of their fundamental freedoms of movement expression and opinion as well as religious freedoms. Despite this relentless state terror, the Kashmiris remain undeterred and unbowed”. Pakistan has always supported Kashmir cause on political, diplomatic and moral fronts and will continue to do so unless a peaceful solution is found in accordance with UN resolutions and Kashmiris are given their right of self-determination.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Email:reema.asim81@gmail.com