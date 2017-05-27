Ramazan Bazaars open

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

All the four Ramazan Bazaars established at each at Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian and Sukheki have been made functional and people are buying edible items from Ramazan Bazaars. This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Allah Ditta Waraich while talking to journalists after visiting Model and Ramazan Bazaar Hafizabad.

He said that the Punjab government was giving Rs.8.78 billion subsidy on provision of cheap flour in 318 Ramazan Bazaars set up in the province.

He said that subsidiary 10 kg bag of flour was being given at Rs.250 while 20 kg bag of flour was being provided to fasting people at the rate of Rs.500.