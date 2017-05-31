Ramazan and smoking

Smoking is something people can easily be addicted despite the horrific dangers are advertised on the product itself. Smokers might experience nicotine (a substance in cigarette) craving during fasting and might experience anger, irritation and difficulty in concentrating.

It is believed that Ramadan is the best time to quit smoking. The fact that most smokers can control smoking for up to 16 hours, they can try and quit for good.

MARIA MUKHTAR

Via email

Related