Ramazan and prices

The world over, during any religious festival, government makes it a prime importance to facilitate its citizens by reducing the prices of basics goods. During Christmas, Diwali or any other festival the government significantly reduces the prices of basic commodities. But in Pakistan everything is in reverse gear, the moment Ramadan starts, the prices of food items are hiked, so much that the less affluent class is unable to afford it. As a result of the hiking prices the households have to cut other necessary expenses or not buying such goods at all. And still we have to call our country an Islamic republic when our acts are completely against our religion. In Pakistan one third of the people live below poverty line. In many Islamic states, with the advent of Ramadan prices are reduced to facilitate Muslims, but in Pakistan the government doesn’t take any such measure. The representatives of people do not take interest in problems of the common man, and in the absence of any mechanism to check prices by the government, traders have been minting money. Even if the government sends out a reduced price list, there is no check to see if the said prices are being implemented. Now it is high time for this problem to be addressed. The problem can only be resolved if the government as well as the society play their role in tackling it.

MOIZ AYUB

Islamabad

