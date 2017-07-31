Ramalake Tent Village attracts tourists

Islamabad

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) tent village at ramalake near Gilgit-Baltistan attracted a large number of tourist from across the country. Further PTDC would setup tent villages at Naran motel and Ayubia motel. Talking to APP an official of PTDC said,”This initiative has been taken to cater the needs of increasing tourists flow and insufficient accommodation facilities available at tourist destinations”.

This concept has been adopted with a view to provide maximum facilities to visiting tourists as well as promoting domestic tourists to invite Pakistanis to visit their own country and witness its natural beauty, he said. He said PTDC is making all out efforts to promote tourism in Pakistan and attract the foreigners to the country to see the beautiful hill stations.

Tent village facility will be available at PTDC motels at affordable rates where families and student groups can stay and enjoy their vacations.—APP