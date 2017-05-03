Ram Madhav on Kashmir

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi

While talking to CNN-News18, BJP General Secretary, Ram Madhav, had justified the controversial video in which armed forces are seen using a Kashmiri youth as shield in front of their jeep. It is important to note that Madhav’s statement condoning and complimenting the army for using a civilian as a human shield reflects the BJP’s mindset and approach towards the people of Kashmir. Madhav’s justification of this inhuman act as everything being fair in love and war finally is an open admission by the Government of India that it considers itself at war with the people of Kashmir and will treat Kashmiris as such. The freedom-lovers too have condemned Madhav’s statement saying it was a historical fact that the “founders of RSS had met Mussolini and Hitler” and were inspired by these enemies of humanity. Ironically, Indian government assured that pellet guns would not be used against the protesters on the pressure of international community but now it started to equip its troops with ultra modern and dangerous weapons to keep down the freedom movement of innocent Kashmiris. India can kill unarmed Kashmiris but cannot stifle their voice for freedom. India wants to decimate Kashmiris’ freedom movement with bombs and bullets but Kashmiris are destined to achieve their destiny. People of Jammu and Kashmir will continue their struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke till the last Kashmiri is alive. Kashmiris have been rendering supreme sacrifices for generations and expressed the hope that their sacrifices would soon yield success.