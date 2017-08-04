Rally pays tributes to martyred cops

Raza Naqvi

Attock

A rally was taken out with reverence and respect to commemorate police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our peaceful living, The rally was led by DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat and DPO Attock Zahid Nawaz Marwat while the other participants included Mrs DSP Shaukat Shah Shaheed, her daughter, Dr Fayyaz Bokhari, AC Fatima Bashir, ASP Amara Sherazi, DSP Fateh Alam, Chairman Muncipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Vice Chairman Municipal Committee Attock Tahir Awan and a large number of people from different walk of life.

The rally started from DPO office and culminated at Fawara Chowk. The rally was aimed promoting peace and educating youth about the sacrifices rendered by police martyrs. The participants were holding the photographs and banners inscribed with slogans and messages high lighting the sacrifices of police force and tributes to the cops who laid down their lives in the line of duty. DC Attock and DPO Attock while addressing the rally paid rich tributes to the martyrs and declared them heroes of the police force and the nation.

They retrieved that police would leave no stone unturned to eliminate crimes and purge the area of criminals’ gangs and anti social elements. They said, the purpose of taking out this rally is to pay tributes to the cops who lost their lives in the line of duty. They called upon the media to play role in bridging gap between general public and police and boost the moral of the cops. Latter candles were lit to pay tributes to the police martyrs.