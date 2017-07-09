Rally in Muzaffarabad mark first anniversary of Burhan

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

A mammoth rally was held in Muzaffarabad to mark the first martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Burhan Wani along with two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, last year. The rally was organized under the auspices of United Jihad Council which was participated by thousands of people who raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The Chairman of United Jihad Council, Sayed Salahuddin addressing the participants of the rally, paid tributes to Burhan Wani, and said that his martyrdom united the people of Kashmir. He said that India tried its best to break the resolve of Kashmiri people but did not succeed. He said that India could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement through its military might.

Salahuddin urged India to accept the disputed nature of Kashmir, adding that Pakistan was a basic party in the dispute and the Kashmir dispute should be settled in the light of the UN Kashmir resolutions. He reminded India that killings, tortures and other means of human rights violations could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement and the people of Kashmir would continue it till taking it to its logical end.

Vice Chairman of United Jihad Council, Mohammad Usman and other Hurriyet leaders including Hafiz Abdur Rahman Makki, Sheikh Jamil-ur-Rahman, Mohammad Abdullah, Mufti Mohammad Asghar Kashmiri, Sheikh Aqeel-ur-Rehman, Shamsher Khan, Khawaja Farooq, Raja Saqib Majeed and Abdul Aziz Alvi addressed on the occasion.