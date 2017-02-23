Rally in Muzaffarabad to remember rape victims

Muzaffarabad

The International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJ) organized a protest rally in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape.

Indian troops had gang-raped around 100 women on the night of February 23 in 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district in occupied Kashmir. Not a single soldier involved in the brutal incident has been punished so far.

Addressing the rally, Member of AJK Legislative Assembly Naseema Wani, Zohra Bukhari, Vice Chairman of the forum, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Idreesa Butt, Parveen Akhtar, Ammara Azhar, Ambreen Abdul Rehman and other speakers demanded of the UN to make India accountable for the crimes against humanity being perpetrated by its troops in occupied Kashmir. They said that victims of Kununposhpora incident were awaiting justice for the last 26 years. They said that Indian occupation over Kashmir was illegal and against the will of Kashmiri people who were struggling for right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the UN and the world community.—KMS