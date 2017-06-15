Rally held to remember Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee held a rally at Aaali Masjid in Srinagar to commemorate the 50th death anniversary of renowned Kashmiri politician and religious leader, Mirwaiz Maulana Yusuf Shah.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while addressing the rally paid rich tributes to Mirwaiz Yusuf Shah. He said that Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah was the vanguard of the people’s political movement who represented and supported their political will and aspirations in deciding their future destiny from 1928 to 1947 and later in exile.

He said that Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah had strongly resisted and opposed the malicious move to break up the Muslim Conference in 1938 as he realized it would weaken the voice of the majority community in their say regarding their future dispensation.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “The late Mirwaiz throughout his life in exile, whether in his capacity as part of Government of Azad Jammu Kashmir or as a common Kashmiri citizen, pleaded the cause of the people of occupied Kashmir both within Pakistan and at international fora as AJK President.—KMS