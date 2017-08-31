Rallies against Trump’s anti-Pakistan statement held

Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

A large number of people including leaders of trade union of Lakhi Ghulam Shah took out rallies against Donald Trump’s anti Pakistan statement at Lakhi Ghulam Shah and Chak Town separately, here on Wednesday.

A rally was led by Aamir Ali Mahar, the tehsil president all small trade union at Lakhi Ghulam Shah, which culminated at Lakhi Ghulam Shah Press Club.

Similarly, a massive rally was led by youth of Chak town against Donald Trump, it was led by Abdul Rasheed Soomro, president youth wing Chak and recorded their protest. Leaders speaking on the occasion strongly condemned the anti Pakistan statement and chanted against Donald Trump, the USA President, and expressed their full support with Pak Army.