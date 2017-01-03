Rallies, processions banned around governor and CM Houses

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government, through a notification Tuesday has banned under section 144 processions, rallies, and agitational politics around Governor’s House, Chief Minister’s House, Sindh Assembly and Sindh Secretariat for a period 60 days, says a handout issued here Tuesday.

The order obviously aims at preventing frequent agitation in front of the governor and chief minister houses, and Sindh Assembly/

Secondly, the fire in old Sindh secretariat building in Karachi Monday, may also have alerted the Sindh government against possible sabotage attempts or terrorist activities.

The buildings mentioned above are normally categorized as “within the jurisdiction of Red Zone” which means VIP area.